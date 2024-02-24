Parking permits for Paso Robles seniors to go on sale; plus, how to request a refund

Senior Downtown Parking Permits go on sale in Paso Robles starting March 1.

Permits are $30 and are valid from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The permits allow seniors 65 years of age and older to park in any paid or permit parking space downtown without additional payment.

Requirements to purchase a senior parking permit:



65 years of age or older with a valid driver's license

Paso Robles resident

Registered owner of the vehicle

Not a downtown employee or business owner

Permits are limited to one permit per household.

Permit applications will be available at the Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Senior Center, Paso Robles Library, and online at www.prcity.com/parking.

Completed applications must be turned in before April 30.

Changes to downtown parking rates are expected to go into effect beginning April 5 after city council members voted this week to reinstate the paid parking program. It was placed on hold more than two weeks ago after the city received a cease-and-desist letter from a community member alleging Brown Act and state code violations.

While paid parking was on pause, city officials conducted a review of the program and determined there was an error in the way the paid parking zone was created.

As a result, the city is offering refunds for anyone who paid for parking or received a citation between Feb. 6, 2023 and Feb. 6, 2024.

A completed form, documentation that a fee or citation was paid, and a signed waiver are required to get a refund. That information must be submitted to the Paso Robles Police Department by Friday, May 24, 2024, at 5 p.m.

More information plus forms and waivers are available on the city's website.

