Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club participates in international event

The Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club hosted the 2025 American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Winter Field Day on Saturday.

Radio amateurs gathered at the Estrella Warbirds Museum to test equipment, practice radio procedures, and participate in a fun contest to see who could contact the most stations.

"Talking around the world with just a bit of power, it's tons of fun," Eric, a participant in the Winter Field Day, said. "You know, it costs a lot to use cell phones to talk around the world, but with this, it's basically free. You just need the equipment."

Saturday's event was part of ARRL's international effort to promote ham radio, which officials say is important for reliable communications in times of crisis.

If you missed this weekend's Winter Field Day, you can still visit the regular Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club meetings at the Estrella Warbirds Museum on the first Monday of each month.