Paso Robles animal sanctuary calls on community for support

After years of coming to the rescue for those wanting to re-home their pets, From The Heart Animal Sanctuary is now asking the community for their support in return.

From The Heart Co-Owner Leslie Thomas said a simple google search leads concerned dog owners in their direction.

"People will call us. I think we must be on top of the list," Thomas said.

Joe Thomas shared why he believes more owners are looking to them for help.

"Right now with these economic uncertain times, a lot of people can’t afford them. If an animal gets a little more advanced in age, the vet bills get really expensive. A lot of the owners just can’t afford to maintain their well being so they give them to animal services and then animal services will call us," Joe Thomas said, "If we have room, then we’ll go ahead and take them," Joe Thomas said.

But right now they don't have room, as they are operating at their operational limit - 21 dogs.

Their costs for dog food alone are staggering.

"We go through 40 pounds [of food] per day…and that runs us $1,200 a month," Leslie Thomas said.

That equates to $14,400 per year - and doesn't include other essential costs, like veterinary care.

"Unfortunately we’ve got two chronic dogs on lifelong medicine and vet checks," Leslie Thomas said.

They also just learned that one of their first rescues, Bear, is suffering from major joint issues.

"It’s gonna be thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars," Leslie Thomas said, "We just love him to death so we’ll do what we can to raise the money to take care of him."

To help offset those costs, they're asking the community to help by participating in their auction or donating on their website.

The Thomases added that pet owners can also support the mission by providing quality care for their own pets and volunteering at animal shelters.