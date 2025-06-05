Paso Robles announces Summer Concerts in the Park band lineup

The City of Paso Robles is gearing up for its annual Summer Concerts in the Park series starting Thursday, June 12.
Leslie and the Soul Shakers, a local R&B and soul band, will kick off the concert season at 6 p.m. at City Park.
The Summer Concerts series will continue on (most) Thursday evenings through the end of August:
- June 26 – Monte Mills & the Lucky Horsehoe Band
- July 10 – Ghost Monster
- July 17 – Rayford Bros
- July 31 – Hot October
- August 7 – 90s Babiez
- August 14 – Way Out West
- August 21 – Rosebud
- August 28 – Joy Bonner Band
The concerts are free, with water and soda available for sale, along with wine from J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and beer from Firestone Walker Brewing Company. Proceeds from the beverage sales benefit the Paso Robles REC Foundation.