Paso Robles announces Summer Concerts in the Park band lineup

The City of Paso Robles is gearing up for its annual Summer Concerts in the Park series starting Thursday, June 12.

Leslie and the Soul Shakers, a local R&B and soul band, will kick off the concert season at 6 p.m. at City Park.

The Summer Concerts series will continue on (most) Thursday evenings through the end of August:



June 26 – Monte Mills & the Lucky Horsehoe Band

July 10 – Ghost Monster

July 17 – Rayford Bros

July 31 – Hot October

August 7 – 90s Babiez

August 14 – Way Out West

August 21 – Rosebud

August 28 – Joy Bonner Band

The concerts are free, with water and soda available for sale, along with wine from J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and beer from Firestone Walker Brewing Company. Proceeds from the beverage sales benefit the Paso Robles REC Foundation.