Paso Robles' Annual New Year's Eve Bonfire expected to draw thousands to downtown

The City of Paso Robles estimates this year's New Year's Eve Bonfire and Concert will bring more than 6,000 people to Downtown City Park.

Residents Victoria Banuelos and Sarah Lomanto commented on the bonfire's large turnout in years past.

"That's a lot in our little park!" Lomanto said.

"It's very eventful," Banuelos added. "People looked like they were having a great time."

This year's festivities will include:



Food from a variety of local food vendors

Drinks including beer, wine and cocktails

Activities such as face painting and glitter tattoos

Live music from the Lucky Devils Band

Paso Robles Public Works Director Freda Berman said the event grows each year.

"Every year we have more and more people interested in coming,” Berman said. "Estimating people isn’t an exact science but last year, we thought we had probably five or six-thousand people in the park and we’re expecting more [on Tuesday]."

While preparations didn't officially begin until Monday, the city set up its bonfire pyramid the week before New Year's.

"There is a giant tarp over the bonfire to keep all the pallets dry," Berman said.

For those with safety concerns, Berman said APCD guidelines are strictly followed to ensure burning is clean and the Paso Robles Fire Department will be on-site to manage the bonfire in case of ab emergency.

“The bonfire’s built to a certain dimension so that if anything should happen there’s no risk to the crowd,” Berman said.

The city is providing 60 chairs for attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. No outside chairs are permitted.

Berman said guests can bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages. However, no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m., and a New Year's countdown will take place at 9 p.m.