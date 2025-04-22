Paso Robles begins street repairs through voter-approved tax help

Street repairs are underway in Paso Robles through an initiative funded by the final round of Measure E-12, a voter-approved supplemental sales tax that expired March 31.

On Feb. 4, 2020, the City Council approved an updated Six-Year Street Maintenance and Repair Plan using remaining Measure E-12 funds. Sections of Merry Hill, 15th Street and Terrace Hill Road were identified as being in poor condition based on their Pavement Condition Index (PCI) and selected for repairs.

During a council meeting on Feb. 18 members moved forward with a construction contract with Westrock LLC to begin work on the affected streets.

The scope of work includes:



Extensive asphalt repairs

Localized dig-out repairs

Application of a 1-inch leveling course

Application of a 2-inch rubberized asphalt final course

The project aims to improve street safety and structural integrity for residents and visitors and is expected to be completed in early June. The total cost of repairs is $673,999 — the lowest of six bids received by the city on Jan. 30.

Future street repair funding will be supported through Measure I-24, which voters approved in November 2024.

