Paso Robles celebrates New Year's Eve with huge bonfire

Thousands of people spent their New Year's Eve in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park at the annual New Year's Eve Bonfire.

Guests enjoyed a huge pallet bonfire, light displays, live music, food vendors, and fun for all ages.

Face painter Chistina Reid said she most enjoys what this event says about her community.

"I think it's just the fact that we're still a small enough town that we can still do this type of thing and get the whole community involved. I think that's very important," Reid said.

The city says there's no estimate yet for this year's attendance.

Downtown City Park was reopened on Wednesday.

A portion of beverage sales from the event will benefit the Paso Robles Firefighters and Police Officers Associations.