Paso Robles community garden receives facelift

The community garden at Uptown Family Park in Paso Robles was first planted in 2014 when the park first opened, but ever since the pandemic, it’s gone unattended.

“It went dormant because it was a volunteer effort over all those years. The last active group went on hold in 2020 when COVID hit because it was mostly school-age kids that were helping down here. And so, thankfully, five years later, we've got some new volunteers with fresh energy that are revitalizing it and getting it working again,” said Wyatt Lund, Paso Robles recreation volunteer coordinator.

Thanks to seeds planted in January, the garden is in full bloom with vegetables, flowers, herbs and native plants, which will serve as the subject material for the community garden’s monthly workshops.

“Vegetables, fruits and herbs, growing pollinators, garden pests, California natives. You know, various topics like that that people express interest in. Also, drought tolerant landscaping,” Lund said.

The City has spots available for volunteers wanting to tend to the garden or attend upcoming workshops.