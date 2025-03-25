Paso Robles community mourns sudden death of doctor: 'It's such a shock'

Dr. Justin Davis died from a heart attack on March 17 while on vacation with his family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Community members say he was kind and will be dearly missed.

"He was just such a caring person," said Susie Melendy, a patient of Dr. Davis. "You just felt like your brother was taking care of you."

"He really was like a brother. Greeted you with a bear hug, left you with a bear hug," said Sue Wassam, a patient of Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis was a doctor at Las Tablas Medical Group in Paso Robles.

He leaves behind his wife, Lisa, and their three children: two daughters, 15 and 18, and a 10-year-old son.

"He will just so surely be missed, it's such a shock," said Melendy. "And Lisa and his family are just wonderful, wonderful people."

His family told KSBY, "A one-of-a-kind personality, Justin will be remembered by all who knew him for his abundant joy of life. He had an all-encompassing love of people and especially for his family and friends. He loved cooking, riding, skiing, boating on Naci and his home. His wit was legendary and his huge laugh was contagious."

"His laughter was wonderful," said Melendy. "And his big bear hugs were the best."

One thing that everyone mentioned was how much he loved his family.

"He put 110% into everything he did, whether that be patients or his family at home. He loved his kids, if you ever wanted to make him smile, just ask about the kids, because he loved to talk about them, He was very proud of them," said Corrianne Cook, Dr. Davis's medical assistant.

She says everyone at the practice loved working with him.

"Everybody would laugh because you can hear him three rooms over when you walk in the door," said Cook. "And you can just hear him laughing somewhere, or you'd be on the phone and patients are like oh, I can tell Dr. Davis is there."

She says while the practice is still working on the next steps, they intend to keep seeing all of Dr. Davis’ patients.

"We're not turning anyone away," said Cook. "Dr. Greaves is working on finding another provider to see his patients, but he definitely has big shoes to fill, that's going to be very challenging. It's definitely going to be rough when people are expecting to walk in the room and see Dr. Davis and he's not there."

If you would like to honor Justin’s legacy, in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the education funds for his kids Skye, Sloane and Jack.

If you would like to contribute by way of making a check, please write them to: Lisa Davis, 2120 Golden Hill Rd., Suite 103 Paso Robles, California 93446

The celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Historic Santa Margarita Ranch from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. RSVPs are greatly encouraged.