Paso Robles completes grazing operation to reduce fire risk along Salinas River

The City of Paso Robles has completed grazing operations in the Salinas River corridor as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk and strengthen fire resilience within city limits.

According to city officials, a herd of sheep and goats owned by The Goat Girls grazed approximately 84 acres of vegetation along the east and west sides of the river.

An additional seven acres were reportedly cleared at the Fern Canyon Firebreak, located on the southern edge of the city.

WATCH: How goats and sheep are helping prevent brush fires in Paso Robles

The work comes as fire activity in the region begins to increase during the summer season.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reports that two recent fires in untreated portions of the riverbed were quickly contained after burning into the newly grazed firebreaks, which helped prevent the flames from spreading.

