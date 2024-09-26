Paso Robles cosmetology school offering haircuts to raise money for Cancer Support Community

The students and staff at the Designs School of Cosmetology in Paso Robles are fundraising to raise awareness about cancer.

Money collected from the "On Wednesdays We Wear Pink" t-shirts purchased by the students is given to the Cancer Support Community Center in Templeton. Half of what the salon makes on Wednesdays will be donated to the center as well.

The fundraiser began when the founder of the school, Sharon Skinner, died in January 2020 from colon cancer. Her two sons are now in charge of running Designs School of Cosmetology. The money raised from the pink t-shirts went directly to the non-profit for the past three years. Now, instead of making that donation one month of the year, the school is offering free services to cancer patients on Wednesdays while donating half of its earnings on Wednesdays, year-round.

“I still feel connected to her," Skinner's son, Kyle Balsdon, said. "I sit in her office chair every day. Keeping her connected to the business after she's gone was, you know, something we wanted to ensure. If they're comfortable to come in, we can help with haircuts, help with pampering, just anything to make them feel connected and supported by their community.”

For student Laurali Sizemore, this also hits close to home, as her mother is a cancer survivor.

"My family, any time we get the chance, we're always donating and all this," Sizemore said. "So to be a part of it at my school, it was just amazing.”

Giving back to the community has boosted morale within the cosmetology school's community.

“It's in the back of my mind when I'm doing a client," Sizemore added. "I know that some of the proceeds are going towards this foundation and wearing the pink shirts, I think we're all very proud of it.”

For customers, haircuts start at just $8. Students welcome anyone from the community, including cancer patients and survivors, with open arms on Wednesdays or any other day of the week.

"This is one of the safer places to come," Sizemore said of their environment. "If you need to talk, if you just need support, if you're having a bad day... We want to see the positivity and we want to make people feel good about themselves."