Paso Robles couple see chunks missing from their tires say the city's roadwork repairs are to blame

Around this time last year, the city of Paso Robles says it received three claims related to potholes with a total of 12 in 2024. So far this year, they've received seven claims.

One Paso Robles couple who lives on a recently repaired road says driving through town has caused damage to their tires after chunks and pieces were missing from the front tires of their car.

"We don't live on gravel or anything like that," Rudy Torres said of the wear on his tires. "We have nice pavements in front of the house."

Torres claims he saw small pieces of tar sticking to his tire that come from recently fixed potholes on the roads in Paso Robles. This has pushed Torres to file a claim with the city.

According to the city, before submitting a claim, you’ll need to collect picture evidence along with vehicle maintenance history and where your vehicle was damaged.

“Construction in general and disrepair of roads can definitely wreak havoc on your vehicle," American Tire Depot Store Manager Derek Carnes said. "I mean, not only just in tires, but suspension components and everything else.”

According to Carnes, there’s a reason specific evidence will need to be collected.

"How each tire is affected [is] hard to determine because there's so many variables that go into how someone drives a vehicle," Carnes added. "Just driver habits [and] tire maintenance in general."

Once a claim is submitted, the city says you’ll receive an acknowledgment letter within a few days, and a response within 45 days.

