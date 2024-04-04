Paso Robles’ decline in wildfires attributed to weed abatement program

Since Paso Robles passed a weed abatement ordinance in 2018, there have been significantly fewer wildfires in the region.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Paul Patti said the reduction in wildfires can be attributed to the city's weed abatement program.

“The fires have significantly declined in the last few years, and we attribute that to the ordinance that's in place," he said. "How active we are and proactive in the community to keep the weeds down to a minimum."

Chief Patti said weeds play a large role in wildfire prevention because of their ability to catch fire quickly and at higher temperatures.

“We call them light, flashy fuels because they burn fast and they burn hot," Patti said. "When they burn to a certain extent and they utilize all their fuel, then the fire typically dies down or goes out."

He says that’s why it’s so critical that community members abide by their city’s weed abatement protocols.

Atascadero resident Duke Coates follows the protocols strictly, maintaining his own lawn on a weekly basis.

“I abate my yard once a week, probably," Coates said. "It takes me an hour and a half to do three-quarters of an acre because I have such a large landscape, you know? So I have to go in between the plants and whatnot."

He agrees that properly getting rid of the weeds is necessary to prevent fires.

“There's no shortcuts," Coates said. "You got to weed abatement or spray them and you really have to do everything, rake it up the whole the whole thing. I mean, fire is not prejudice. And so, yeah, it's dangerous."

“They can carry those flames and they can carry them into the house." Chief Patti said. "If you have the distancing in place, then the fuels will be absorbed by the fire and the fire will die down. And there's less of a likelihood for the fuels to become ladder fuels into the structures or into trees."

Residents of Paso Robles must adhere to the following guidelines regarding weed abatement:

