Paso Robles Fire and Police Departments are asking people to partake in a Public Safety Survey

The Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments are asking residents and business owners to partake in a Public Safety Survey. As of now, it's unclear when the survey will be closed and looked over by first responders.



The survey asks residents how safe they feel overall in the city, what the city should be prioritizing, what can be worked on, and any other comments community members have for first responders and the job they're doing.



Angel Rivas, the manager at Hotel Cheval Coffee, says being right down the street from the police station, he’s aware of how quick their response times are.

“I'm here from as early as sometimes five in the morning. I never feel like my car is going to get broken into or anything like that. Then I'm sometimes here as late as midnight," Rivas said. "Never once have we felt like any kind of weird way at night or anything.”



The city also wants to know what residents think should be a top priority for the departments, including topics like first responder wellness and training as well as expanded public education programs.



Corinne Ashley with Sunshine Olive Oil says she’s been satisfied with both the city’s fire and police efforts, but could use more education.



"Well, I would actually take a CPR class only because I have an 18-month-old grandson and you never know, you know," Ashley said. "If a customer comes in and something happens I'd like to be more knowledgeable. “



The survey is 25 questions long and gets into details involving educational programs, response times, community outreach, and health and wellness of first responders.