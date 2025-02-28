Paso Robles fire department to conduct training at park, school site

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting a training drill at Centennial Park on Friday evening.

The drill is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 and conclude by 8:30 p.m.

Residents will notice signs in the area announcing the training event and multiple fire engines at the park during the drill.

Fire officials say the training will not include live fire.

The fire department will also conduct training drills at the old Georgia Brown Elementary School site on 36th Street over the weekend.

The drills on March 1 and 2 will reportedly involve hose pulling and firefighter rescue but no live fire.

