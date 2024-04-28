Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services to begin inspections for fire season

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services will begin property inspections on May 13 to ensure that local homes are compliant with the city's weed abatement program.

The goal of the program is to reduce fire hazards caused by vegetative growth and combustible debris.

The requirements for properties less than 10 acres are as follows:



Clear lots by mowing or discing to a maximum height of 4 inches. This includes vegetation that may be green now but dries later. Remove all cuttings.

Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees, and tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood, or other combustibles from the property.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of the property and from any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet around oak trees.

Grass and other vegetation located more than 50 feet from any structure and less than 18 inches in height may be maintained where necessary on slopes at or above 45 degrees to stabilize the soil and prevent erosion.

These requirements are for all portions of your property, including your backyard.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

City of Paso Robles

For properties greater than 10 acres, the requirements differ slightly:



Properties greater than 10 acres shall include fire breaks at the Fire Marshal’s discretion.

Clearance shall be a minimum of 50 feet in width at the perimeter of a parcel and from any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures.

Orchards/vineyards shall be mowed or disced to a distance of 50 feet on both sides of any roadway.

Abatement work under the dripline of an oak tree shall not disturb the soil.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

City of Paso Robles

There are two exemptions to the Weed Abatement Ordinance:



Growing hay and grain awaiting harvest; need to be cut at harvest time; any uncut hay or grain uncut past harvest time will be subject to abatement.

Fenced pastures are exempt where existing livestock will significantly reduce weeds and grasses

For more information, residents may contact PRFES at (805) 227-7560.