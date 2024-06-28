Paso Robles Fire reminds community that fireworks are prohibited

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is reminding the community fireworks are prohibited in the city. That includes "safe and sane" fireworks.

“Last year, 9,700 people were injured [and] eight people died from fireworks [in the U.S.]," said Paso Robles Fire Captain John Prickett. "It's even more important to encourage the public to seek professional events. Paso Robles, over the last three years, has put on a tremendous fireworks display at Barney Schwartz Park.”

Citations of up to $1,000 will be issued to anyone caught setting off fireworks.

An illegal firework last year sparked a vegetation fire in Paso Robles.

“Luckily, no properties were damaged, but the fact that the firework lit grass just instills the importance of firework responsibility and knowing that we don't allow them here in Paso," Capt. Prickett added.

He says drone specialists from the police and fire departments will be used to aid in enforcement on the 4th of July.

"We will be utilizing newer technology in aerial drone devices to help monitor the skies," Prickett added. "With that, they're able to film and also locate where those fireworks are coming from. “

Emergency Room Physician, Dr. Brad Knox, says fireworks injuries are often caused by people grabbing what they think are dead fireworks that end up exploding in their hands, leading to sometimes severe injuries and even amputations.

“Leave it alone," Dr. Knox emphasized. "If you can spray it from a distance with a garden hose and get it fully saturated, great. The teaching is usually you want to give it 20 to 30 minutes at that point and then pick it up and fully submerge it in water to really make sure that you've taken care of any chance of a subsequent explosive.“

Knox also notes that while local hospitals can treat and stabilize wounds, burn centers are located as far away as Bakersfield, Fresno and San Francisco.

A 4th of July celebration with professional fireworks will be held at Barney Schwartz Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. hosted by the city and local sponsors. The fireworks show will begin at 9:20 p.m. at field 3.