Paso Robles Fire Department to host EMT/Paramedic training classes

The training will also involve Mercy 34, the local emergency air ambulance team based out of the Paso Robles this Thursday and Friday
Fire apparatus and personnel will be present in the Montebello Oaks open space area on May 2nd, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m<br/><br/>
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will be hosting a Wildland EMT/Paramedic class this Thursday and Friday.

Fire apparatus and personnel will be present in the Montebello Oaks open space area on May 2, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The training will also involve Mercy 34, the local emergency air ambulance team based out of the Paso Robles, which will be landing in the area.

Participants will be practicing land navigation, mapping and radio procedures as well as various medical scenarios throughout the day.

