Paso Robles firefighters rescue three people from rushing Salinas River

A rescue crew with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services helped three people out of the rising Salinas River early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Scott Hallett says because of the increased flow of water in the river, firefighters were already planning to train on swift water rescue operations when they received word that someone was stranded on an island in the river.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew reportedly spotted the person during a reconnaissance flight of the area at approximately 7:30 a.m.

About ten minutes later, a second person was located in the river behind Kohl's, and the third was reported by employees of Caliber Collision on North River Road just before 9 a.m.

The CHP helicopter crew assisted firefighters in the rescues and officials say all three people were uninjured.

"The Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during these heavy rainfall events and ALL Residents are advised to not enter the riverbed," Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services said in a press release.