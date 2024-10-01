Paso Robles High School football players start new tradition with the preservation of the End Zone Oak Tree

The "End Zone Oak Tree" is bringing new traditions to the community after its removal from Paso Robles High School last summer. It was approximately 150 years old.

Former Bearcat and owner of Daniels Wood Land, Ron Daniels, stepped up to preserve the tree.

“When word got out that the tree's coming down, first thing was, let's save the wood," Daniels said. "Then a lot of folks brought up Daniels Wood Land as being maybe a partner that could help come up with some solution, something cool to preserve the tree in a special way for the community.”

Like many other alumni, Daniels remembers the old oak tree vividly — an essential part of the backdrop next to the scoreboard and the center of Bearcat pride.

It provided shade for former players during practice and they lined up right next to it before taking the field.

“This tree was here the whole time," Daniels continued. "And of course, all of the pre-game traditions before the football games — we lined up right here to take the field."

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony at War Memorial Stadium before the football game against Buchanan on Friday, members of the school district announced that every football player will touch the preserved oak tree stump before heading out to the field on game day. Several people shared stories about what the oak tree meant to past and present players.

“I knew about the tree, but I didn't know it has such a deep history," said senior defensive lineman Anthony Moretto. "It was cool to hear about it.”

Now, current players get to start the tradition of placing their hands on the tree before taking the field and share that with incoming Bearcats.

“Being a senior, it's kind of tough knowing that our season's going to end very soon," said senior full back Lane Gardner. "But it feels really good that our class is, we're starting a new tradition."

"This is the very beginning of of a longer term process where we figure out what we're going to do permanently because this is not going to be here for 50 years like as it stands," Daniels said.

While the tree’s removal has sparked new traditions, it is not the final design. The school district still has the rest of the tree and is looking for ideas on ways it can be preserved throughout the Bearcat community.