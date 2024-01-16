Paso Robles hosts 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at City Park

The 17th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration took place at City Park in Paso Robles on Monday with music and dance performances and contests for local students.

It wasn’t long before all 100 seats set up at the gazebo were filled, and that put a smile on Lovella Walker's face.

“We weren't expecting as many people that showed up," said Walker, the Chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. "So when it was standing room only... and then to see the smile and the joy on the students' faces when they win and they're like so excited, that's why I continue to do this.”

God Squad Dance Crew founder Jocelyn Willis was initially approached by her pastor to join in on the event and says she’s humbled each time her kids are asked to dance.

“It just felt really good to see everybody that showed up today," Willis said. "I know in the past we've held it in smaller venues and so it just seemed like being out in the City Park there is a lot more space and a lot more people that showed up and just to see all the different colors and everyone coming together to celebrate, it really felt like a step in the right direction.”

Elementary school students participated in a button-making contest; middle school students participated in a t-shirt artwork contest; and high schoolers participated in an artwork contest in which the winner received a $100 gift card.

Walker’s favorite part was the essay contest.

“They have to do a little research on Martin," Walker said. "They have to learn his life, his legacy and then that's what they put in the essay. And to hear what they have written is amazing because a lot of times they find stuff that I haven't, I didn't even know about Martin.”

Walker said the goal of the contests is to help educate local youth about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black history by getting them involved, combining history and artwork contests.

“Most of the black students are being taught some history at home of who Martin is and who other historical blacks are," Walker said. "But when it can get down to the white kids and they learn the history, that's when we come together and that's what our theme was about — power and togetherness.”

“I just hope that his words are remembered forever, " Willis said. "And I think that's what today is about, is just making sure that those words are remembered forever because they did change history, and I love to see that where the world is going, that it is becoming better.”