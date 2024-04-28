Paso Robles hosts city's first Comic Book Expo along with vintage car show

Paso Robles Downtown City Park was filled with vintage vehicles and comic books Saturday.

The city's first Comic Book Expo happened in conjunction with the 16th annual Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous.

Sharon Foster, the Paso Robles Main Street Ambassador, shared with KSBY what people could expect at the event.

"You can enjoy seeing the vintage vehicles, the motorcycles, with the sidecars," Foster said. "We've got a variety of vendors with a little bit of everything. We have food, we have drinks, and the Comic Con, that is every time of comic and action figure and all of that world that you can imagine."

The event also featured some electric cars and sports memorabilia for visitors.