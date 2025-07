The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is holding a Classified Staff Job Fair on Monday, July 14.

Held at the PRJUSD Board Room at 800 Niblick Road, the fair will run during two time slots: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The district is hiring for key roles including bus drivers, paraeducators, food service workers, custodians, and more.

For job listings and to apply online, visit edjoin.org.