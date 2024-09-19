Paso Robles launches #PasoLights campaign

Paso Robles is bringing back its downtown holiday display and inviting the community to get involved with the funding, via their #PasoLights campaign.

Last year, The City of Paso Robles unveiled their holiday lighting display in Downtown City Park - with positive feedback from the community.

This year, they’re bringing the display back downtown and inviting the community to donate.

Public Works Director Freda Berman said this comes after receiving requests from community members wanting to contribute.

This year's display will cost slightly more than last year's as it will include more trees and holiday features.

However, Berman said the city is in a contract with L.A. Christmas Light Installers, not to exceed $170,000 for their holiday light display.

Paso Robles Resident Kim Cruciani shared that she loves the holiday light display.

“The holiday light display is beautiful, photographic. People come from all over. We enjoyed it many times in the winter, coming down to look at it,” Cruciani said.

However, she doesn't feel the need to pay for the display herself.

"The economy here is so affluent and full. That cup can overflow for us, on us. Without us having to pay extra," Cruciani said.

Funding for the lights is derived from the city's general fund. Funds offset by the public's donations will remain in the general fund for other uses approved by city council.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.