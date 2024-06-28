Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Paso Robles man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Paso Robles Police.png
KSBY
Paso Robles Police.png
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 28, 2024

In Paso Robles, police arrested a man Thursday after he pointed a loaded shotgun at two people, according to a City of Paso Robles press release today.

A report was made to the Paso Robles Police Department around 3 p.m. for a verbal dispute involving a gun on Theater Drive. A man identified as Nicolas Wayner was reportedly arrested at the scene.

Police say that Wayner and both victims were uninjured.

Following the arrest, officers conducted an investigation and located the loaded shotgun. Police say that they also found a short barrel rifle, unregistered and illegal "ghost guns,” and several other firearms.

Screenshot 2024-06-28 122955.png
Police seized Wayner's firearms.

According to the press release, all firearms were seized and Wayner was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault with a firearm, discrimination, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of non-serialized guns.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community