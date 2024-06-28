Paso Robles man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

In Paso Robles, police arrested a man Thursday after he pointed a loaded shotgun at two people, according to a City of Paso Robles press release today.

A report was made to the Paso Robles Police Department around 3 p.m. for a verbal dispute involving a gun on Theater Drive. A man identified as Nicolas Wayner was reportedly arrested at the scene.

Police say that Wayner and both victims were uninjured.

Following the arrest, officers conducted an investigation and located the loaded shotgun. Police say that they also found a short barrel rifle, unregistered and illegal "ghost guns,” and several other firearms.

Paso Robles Police Department Police seized Wayner's firearms.

According to the press release, all firearms were seized and Wayner was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault with a firearm, discrimination, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of non-serialized guns.