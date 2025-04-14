Paso Robles man arrested for DUI after collision with CHP vehicle

A Paso Robles man has been arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence after being involved in a car crash with a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle.

CHP San Luis Obispo reports that the collision happened at around 10:49 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say a two-officer graveyard unit from the CHP Templeton Area was driving a marked vehicle southbound on Highway 101 at about 65 mph.

Just north of Wellsona Road, a 36-year-old Paso Robles resident driving a 2008 Ford Focus reportedly drove eastbound on Wellsona Road, crossing into the path of the approaching CHP unit.

Officials say the officer driving the CHP vehicle braked, but was unable to avoid colliding with the driver-side door of the Ford Focus.

The involved CHP officers were wearing their seatbelts and sustained suspected minor injuries from the crash, according to authorities.

The driver of the Ford Focus, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was reportedly transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

Officials say the Paso Robles man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail for a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is still being investigated, according to CHP.