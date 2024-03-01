Paso Robles Municipal Airport devotes $600K in funding to runway repairs

The Paso Robles Municipal Airport relies on its runway for the safe landing of each of its aircraft every day — which is why the airport is directing $594,055 in funds to restore its main runway.

The funds derive from two sources: the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in November 2021 — and the Airport Enterprise Fund.

Ninety percent of the funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which, according to the White House's website, is a law that devotes funding towards transportation infrastructure like roads, railways, and airports. The remaining 10% comes from the Airport Enterprise Fund — a fund the Paso Robles airport uses for “maintaining, operating and improving the Airport.”

Next month, those funds will be used to make improvements to the runway like filling in cracks and removing residual rubber left from aircraft to make runways safer for traveling. The funds will also go towards repainting surface markings to increase visibility.

Restoration is set to begin in mid-March and should take around three weeks to complete. Work on the runway will take place during off hours to avoid impacting aircraft operations.