Paso Robles non-profit, Atlas Animal Rescue, rescues three feral huskies

A Paso Robles-based non-profit, Atlas Animals Rescue, rescued three feral huskies siblings.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Mar 21, 2024
Organizers said the three dogs were scheduled to be euthanized at a shelter.

Atlas Animal Rescue worked with three local dog trainers to train the dogs and help give them the best opportunity for success in finding forever homes.

Shelter staff said the huskies have shown major improvement and are now happy and playful.

"A lot of these dogs just have a bad first chance at life and they just need someone to advocate for them and vouch for them and give them another chance," Emily Everett-Nelson, Atlas Animal Rescue Founder, said.

The non-profit said they are fundraising for the pups' training and medical costs as it is a small organization that does not get big funding or grants and relies on one-time donations to help save animals' lives.

