Paso Robles plans to make landfill 'cleaner'

Paso Robles is planning to make its landfill operation cleaner, after receiving a $100,000 grant from the California Energy Commission.

Solid Waste and Recycling Manager for the City of Paso Robles, Adam Spaulding, explained the disconnect between landfills and their perception within the community.

"I don’t think most people associate solid waste with being particularly environmentally friendly. But it’s actually what we are designed to do and what we’re trying to do," Spaulding said.

He broke down how the grant money will be used to develop green opportunities for the landfill - like installing solar panels and converting methane gas into energy, both of which could be used to fund projects down the road.

Operating Landfill Manager Bill Wyse explained the recent shift toward green energy.

"The green approach is a combination of things - one is an attempt to reduce the amount of methane in the atmosphere,” Wyse said.

It also includes changes in policy and planning to sustain the environment - steps toward sustainabilty. Wyse says he’s seen more over the years.

“It’s improved and it needs to continue improving in those directions," Wyse said.

