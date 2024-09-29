Paso Robles Police Department and Fire Services to host joint Open House

The Paso Robles Police Department is teaming up with the city's Fire and Emergency Services for an Open House event this Wednesday, October 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Open House will be held at the Public Safety Center on 900 Park St. in Paso Robles.

Attendees can expect police car and fire engine displays, a 9-1-1 for kids activity, an extrication demonstration, and department tours.

There will also be an opportunity for community members to meet service personnel belonging to the Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments.