Paso Robles police issue phone scam warning

The Paso Robles Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that spoofs the department's phone number.

Police say fraudsters pose as police officers, telling potential victims that payment is required via gift card to avoid arrest for things such as missed jury duty. To appear more convincing, police say the scammers are using technology to mask their phone number and instead display "Paso Robles Police Department" on caller ID. They say scammers may also use actual badge numbers or names of real officers.

"These calls are not from the Paso Robles Police Department and are entirely fraudulent," police said. "The department will never call individuals with threats of arrest or demands for payment of any kind."

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a Paso Robles police officer, you can report it to the Paso Robles Police Department by calling (805) 237-6464.