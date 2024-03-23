Paso Robles police respond to 'large physical altercation on Friday

Paso Robles police responded to reports of a 'large physical altercation Friday.

It happened on the 1900 block of Riverside Ave.

When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man on the ground with moderate head injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

The suspect and suspect vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Police say a teen was contacted nearby the victim and found to have an unloaded 9mm handgun that was determined to be stolen from another state.

The teen was arrested for having a stolen firearm and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detentions Center.

The 29-year old man was conscious and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).