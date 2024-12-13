Paso Robles prepares for 38th Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase Saturday

The 38th annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase is set to grace Downtown Paso Robles on Saturday evening.

The yearly event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. along Vine Street.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Snow King and Snow Queen, and Scrooge will be in attendance, according to officials.

Organizers say the free showcase will happen rain or shine, although rain is expected to end by the time the event starts.

This year's celebration is hosted by the Paso Robles Main Street Association, the City of El Paso de Robles, and Vine Street neighbors & businesses.

Officials say vendors, dogs, and additional Santas are not allowed at the event.