Paso Robles prepares for excessive heat this week

This week’s warm-up has Paso Robles preparing for the start of summer.

Resident John Perry shared tips for staying cool amidst the rising temperatures.

“Anytime you’re out in the heat you definitely want to bring plenty of fluids, protection for your skin," Perry said. "If you’ve got to be outside, do all your work early in the morning."

Another resident, Lee Adinolfi, said the overnight lows keep her home cool during periods of high heat.

“We never have the air conditioning on at night. We just open all the windows, and then we don’t need it the next day until 11:00 in the morning, if not later, because the house has cooled down," Adinolfi said.

She and her friends, Susie Archer and Alison Denlinger, managed to escape the heat on Tuesday by sitting in the shade in the park.

“We’re lucky we don’t have to work out in the street. We don’t have to do all those jobs, be outside in the sun, so just sitting here in the park today, it’s very pleasant," Denlinger said.

While cooling centers aren’t yet open to the public, ReadySLO.org recommends finding ways to cool down when excessive heat strikes. You can do so in shaded spaces like the Paso Robles Downtown City Park or buildings with air conditioning, like the Paso Robles City Library.

Below is a list of tips from ReadySLO.org.

Stay Cool During Periods of High Heat

