Paso Robles receives national award for most unusual roundabout

If you live or work in Paso Robles, there's a good chance you have driven the Golden Hill and Union Road roundabout. The City of Paso Robles was recently awarded the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2024 Unusual Roundabouts Award for it.

According to City Engineer Ditas Esperanza, the award was due to the roundabout solving the complex issue that was the four-way stop sign. Construction, which wrapped up in mid-June of 2023, took about 11 months to complete.

“I was hoping it was not going to take long because of the traffic," PRJUSD Food Service Lead Nicole McCasland said. "But then once it was completed, it's nice having the traffic just flow through.”

Hannah Smith of Arizona is spending her time in Paso Robles at the Culinary Academy off Golden Hill Road as a dietetic intern. She says she's never seen a roundabout design like this one.

“I'm used to roundabouts," Smith said. "Normal roundabouts, though. This isn't a normal roundabout.”

She says at first she was cautious driving through it but adds that she's since noticed a change in the flow of traffic.

“I was like, alright, I'm going around a little adventure right now," Smith said. "I haven't seen anyone complain, but I think it's definitely, it seems to help traffic flow.”

Autocraft Collision Repair Estimator Derek Carnes says he used to sit at the stop sign until people figured out who had the right-of-way.

“I think it's really smoothed out traffic flow in the area," Carnes said.

He says he's heard of multiple collisions before the roundabout was in place but hasn't heard of any since.

“This morning, I followed a large tractor-trailer truck with a trailer," Carnes said. "Even those guys are able to navigate it. The rear trailer will have to go up onto the brick paved area a little bit, but they seem to get through there just fine."