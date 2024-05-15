Paso Robles residents could be cited over failure to comply with weed abatement rules

As we get closer to what is traditionally peak wildfire season, local fire departments are cracking down on properties with too many weeds.

The Paso Robles Fire Department had roughly 11,000 properties to inspect starting Monday morning. Those inspections were completed Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were looking for compliance with the city's weed abatement requirements.

Just four inches of vegetative growth can result in a citation from the city of Paso Robles. Vegetation must be cleared 50 feet from property lines and the edge of the property, 10 feet from driveways, and 100 feet around structures. Further guidelines can be found on the city's website.

According to Battalion Chief Paul Patti, just under 1,100 property owners were issued citations in 2023 and all but 15 ended up complying.

“They get a ten-day period from once they receive the letter to be able to become in compliance," Patti said. "We do issue a secondary letter that is just to let them know that yes, they are in and non-compliant and that it has gone to council for approval to go through the abatement process.”

Violations will be sent out later this week.

After that second citation, property owners could be faced with a tax lien on their property if the city ends up with the responsibility of abating weeds on their property.