Paso Robles safety standards much improved in 20 years since San Simeon earthquake

The San Simeon earthquake cost two lives, caused 47 injuries and damaged 480 structures. In the two decades since, San Luis Obispo County’s Office of Emergency Services has made certain to reinforce not only the buildings themselves but the building standards in Paso Robles.

Director for SLO County’s Office of Emergency Services, Scott Jalbert, said the quake of 2003 led city officials to re-emphasize safety standards.

“Right after the earthquake, they identified some issues that could use improvement. It really refocused our efforts into making sure buildings were safe,” Jalbert said.

Although the earthquakes that have taken place in Paso Robles since 2003 have been of a lesser magnitude, Jalbert said another earthquake of San Simeon’s scale is always possible.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to prepare because it has been 20 years since we’ve seen a large earthquake and it’s really easy to forget those impacts,” Jalbert said.

He recommends preparing your home or office by strapping down loose or unsecured items like TVs or bookcases that could cause injury or damage if they fell during a quake.

Jalbert emphasizes that having enough emergency supplies to last for 72 hours is also critical.

“If there was a large earthquake that occurred, it’s gonna take time to get resources into the area to help us,” Jalbert said.

He recommends seeking shelter near doorways or sturdy furniture and away from windows. As for those inside during a quake, stay there.

Head to ReadySLO.org for more tips on earthquake preparedness.

