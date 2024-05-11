Paso Robles school district and teachers' union reach tentative contract agreement. What's next?

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, after a full day of negotiations, a three-person panel representing the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, teachers and a neutral third party came to a tentative contract agreement following months of failed negotiations.

The new contract includes a five percent wage increase. The Paso Robles Public Educators initially asked for eight percent.

“We started first thing in the morning and had presentations from both sides before noon, and then we went back and forth most of the afternoon," said Superintendent Curt Dubost, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

The salary increase would be retroactive to 2022-23 and spread across fiscal years to satisfy both parties, according to Dubost.

Additionally, bilingual teachers who possess a BCLAD certificate will be given a $2,500 stipend, which complements the money the state gives the school district for students learning English as a second language.

“We did solve one of the big problems [which] was how to legally use the special concentration funds that we receive due to our high percentage of what are called on duplicated students, students that are judged by the state to need extra assistance, and that money is to be targeted to them, not to go for an across the board pay raise," Dubost said.

The Paso Robles Public Educators have until May 28, to agree collectively on whether to accept the agreement.

“We are asking our teachers to really look at the agreement carefully and bring questions," said PRPE President Bernadette Boddington.

If signed, the contract will be in effect through June 30, 2026.