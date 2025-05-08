Paso Robles seeks community feedback on Larry Moore Park design

Tonight, Paso Robles invites community members to attend a Design Open House for Larry Moore Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Acorn Room at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive.

The open house will give residents a chance to view proposed draft plans, ask questions, and share feedback to help refine the final park design.

City staff and members of the David Volz Design team will be in attendance to discuss potential improvements and amenities.

“Community input plays a vital role in shaping our public spaces,” said Freda Berman, Public Works Director for the City of Paso Robles. “Parks like Larry Moore are more than just open space—they’re places where neighbors connect and children play.”

Pictured is a partial design from the preliminary draft design concepts for Larry Moore Park, based on ideas and priorities shared by residents over the past several months.

Larry Moore Park is located at 155 Riverbank Lane near the Salinas River in Paso Robles.

The park currently features a playground, barbecue space, a baseball field, and a soccer field. The park also includes the trailhead for the Salinas River Trail.

If you are unable to attend but would like to provide comments, please email parks@prcity.com.