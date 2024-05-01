Watch Now
Paso Robles seeks feedback from residents on plans for upcoming youth sports park

Heather Stephenson
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 01, 2024
The city is holding an open house for residents and community members for a new park in the Beechwood Specific Plan residential master plan area.

Beechwood residents will have the opportunity to see plans and provide feedback on their future park, providing input on things like amenities and features. Rick Engineering will also be present to answer any questions. Hopefully, the meeting will allow for the final plan to be reflective of the community and its needs.

The Beechwood Community Park will consist of 8 acres of publicly owned and accessible space with a variety of recreation facilities. Features like ball fields and multi-use athletic fields will also be included, in addition to picnic areas, gazebos, playgrounds and parking.

Residents can stop by on May 15, from 6-8p.m. in the Virginia Peterson Elementary School multipurpose room, or 2501 Beechwood Drive in Paso Robles.

