Paso Robles to host Olive and Lavender Festival this Saturday

The 4th annual Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Downtown City Park from 10 am to 4 pm.
Ashley Stevens
Hint hint to all of you husbands out there...

Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, Paso Robles is hosting its annual Olive and Lavender Festival.

The festival kicks off this Saturday, May 10 at the downtown City Park from 10am to 4pm.

The 4th annual joint festival is free. Community members will experience a blend of Paso Robles’ finest olive and lavender offerings, along with demonstrations and free olive tastings.

The park will also be filled with local artisans and handmade crafts.

For more information on the festival, click here.

