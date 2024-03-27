Paso Robles Youth Commission seeks new members to join the team

The young minds of the Paso Robles Youth Commission helped make the Teen Center at Centennial Park a reality. Now, the Youth Commission is looking for more teens who want to make an impact in their community.

When initially designing the Teen Center, the City Council valued the Youth Commission's input on how to meet the needs of teens in Paso Robles.

“They told us to dream as big as we wanted to basically," said Kalani Gaviola, Paso Robles High School senior.

What city leaders initially thought would attract teens to the center was slightly different than what the Youth Commissioners had in mind.

“We thought that we would make it nice and bright and colorful and welcoming, and they quickly redirected us to make sure that it was kind of grungy and edgy and had a coffee shop vibe," explained Lynda Plescia, Paso Robles Recreation Services Manager.

The Teen Center opened in August of last year and so far it has exceeded expectations. Members of the City Council expected about 30 to 40 students a day. According to Plescia, they’re averaging 80 to 100.

Six members are now leaving the Youth Commission and they’re looking for replacements to provide input on how to improve life for teenagers in Paso Robles.

“We're working hard to reach out to eighth graders that are coming into high school, either here locally or also at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo — those students that live here in Paso — and then all the way through Cuesta. We'd love to have some older young people serve on the commission as well,” Plescia said.

For Gaviola, the experience humanized local government and she learned how tedious the details can be behind the scenes.

“Learning about government is really kind of part of the experience," she said. "In addition to letting your voice be heard, helping the community.”

If you or someone you know lives in Paso Robles and are between the ages of 14 and 21, you’re eligible to apply. Applications are due by May 1. Interviews by all five City Council members will be held on May 16.

Click here to apply for a position on the Youth Commission or another open city commission.