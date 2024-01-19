Paso Wine Fest to offer local-only tickets for the first time

The Paso Robles Wine County Alliance is offering local-only tickets for the upcoming Paso Wine Fest.

Beginning Friday, San Luis Obispo County residents can purchase general admission tickets at a discounted price of $99.

The limited Locals Only tickets are only available for purchase in-person at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce from Jan. 19 through Feb. 29.

After the Feb. 29 deadline, general admission tickets are $165 until April 30 and $175 through May 18.

Organizers said the limited tickets provide 3.5 hours of "Paso Wine fun at the Grand Tasting event" where more than 100 wineries will be featured.

The Paso Wine Fest is set to take place May 16 to May 19 with the Grand Tasting event scheduled for May 18 from 12 to 4:30 p.m.

