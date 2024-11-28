Paso's immersive art exhibition 'Sensorio' kicks off Thanksgiving celebration

Sensorio— an immersive light art exhibition in Paso Robles— kicked off its Thanksgiving weekend celebration on Wednesday evening.

The Central Coast-based art center houses year-round solar-powered exhibitions that "merge light and music technology with dreamy color," according to its website.

The attraction is set to launch its annual Holiday GLOW experience on Saturday, which will reportedly include lights, live music, 100,000 glowing bulbs, and more than 35 acres of displays and activities.

Officials say they are expecting 4,000 guests to visit throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Sensorio is a nominee for the USA Today 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards “10 Best” for “Best New Attraction.”

Exhibit dates, tickets, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on Sensorio's website.