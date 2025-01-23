Pedestrian, bike safety improvements completed along South River Rd.

Safety improvements near the intersection of South River Road and Serenade Drive in Paso Robles have been completed, and many community members are responding positively.

Those improvements include:



Flashing lights/signage at the crosswalk

Trimmed trees for improved visibility

Modified bike lane for cyclists

Lane buffer to allow cyclists and pedestrians more room

Pedestrian Sally Nguepdjo said before the flashing lights were installed, she used to walk to the closest traffic signal to ensure she could cross safely.

“I would normally cross here and go all the way down to the signal where the light is," Nguepdjo said. "Sometimes people wait till the last minute and then go through fast, so it's a little bit scary... This is much better."

Bicyclist Dan Rodriguez rides his bike along South River Road three times a week. Living close by, he accesses the road even more often by car.

"In my car, I'm crossing it daily, maybe a couple of times a day,” he said.

Rodriguez is also a member of the city’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. He says they requested that the city add lights to this intersection last year.

“We talked to the city and the councilmen and requested a light here just so that people could get from the center here to Walmart, and people walking back and forth would be safer," Rodriguez said.

The intersection of South River Road and Serenade Drive is right across from an independent living center for seniors, some of whom rely on this crosswalk to access the nearest shopping center.

“It makes a difference to the seniors who live in the area and to bicyclists if they want to cross the street," Rodriguez said.

This project was one of the city's SMART goals for 2024-26.