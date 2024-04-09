Permits issued for hundreds of new housing units in Paso Robles

On April 1, the City of Paso Robles’ Building Department issued permits for 214 single-family housing units called The Reserve at Vinedo.

This $98.5 million development will be located off of Linne and Hanson Roads, just south of the Paso Robles Airport.

Paso Robles’ Community Development Director Warren Frace said this project has been in the works since 2003 and that increasing housing is a goal across many cities in California, including Paso Robles.

“Increased production of all types of housing has been identified as a top priority by the State of California, San Luis Obispo County, all local cities, REACH, and pretty much every local economic related agency and industry,” Frace said.

Owners of the development, STG Capital Partners, said they specifically geared their housing toward a diverse demographic after noting that other housing developments in the area were doing the same.

Paso Robles locals like Sky Kuster and Gary Young noted that the city is growing and they have noticed more housing in the area.

“It’s definitely getting bigger,” Kuster said. “There’s more places being added to it.”

“I think it’s growing right now with just the construction that’s going on around here,” Young said.

These single-family rental units will consist of one bedroom/one bath, two bedroom/two bath, and three bedroom/two bath models with prices ranging from $2,600 to $3,700.

The development is expected to be completed by summer of 2025.

