Pickleball courts, a picnic spot, and a parking lot: $3.4M construction planned for Sherwood Park

Due to inclement weather, the City of Paso Robles rescheduled the original groundbreaking ceremony for Sherwood Park from March 5 to March 26.

The ceremony will celebrate a $3.4 million construction project that includes seven lighted pickleball courts, a BBQ/picnic area, new restrooms, and a large parking lot.

Construction of these additions is estimated to be complete in 2026.

The city incorporated these changes into the 2016/2017 Sherwood Park Master Plan, a layout for the future of Sherwood Park.

Costs for construction are derived from two sources: Parks and Development Impact Fees and ARPA funds.

For more information on Sherwood Park, click here.