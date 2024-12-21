Pioneer Park structure closes after inspectors find 'hazards' on playground

In Paso Robles, officials have closed the playground at Pioneer Park after inspectors "identified hazards that pose a risk to users," according to the City of Paso Robles online News Flash.

Representatives write that the issues cannot be repaired, meaning that the playground will remain closed while the city pursues quotes for a replacement.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Freda Berman, Public Works Director, in a press release. “We understand this is disappointing news for families who enjoy Pioneer Park, but we are committed to providing safe, high-quality play spaces for our community.”

While residents wait for the structure to reopen, officials say they can look forward to the opening of the new Royal Oaks Playground in January 2025.

The new playground will reportedly feature modern, safe, and accessible play equipment for children of all ages.

Community members can find updates on the Pioneer Park playground replacement and other city projects by visiting the City of Paso Robles' Recreation Services webpage or by following the City of Paso Robles on social media.