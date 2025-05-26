Police investigating armed robbery in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) is investigating after responding to an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

PRPD says officers arrived at the site of the robbery on the 100 block of Niblick Road at around 1:28 p.m.

Authorities report that a 19-year-old male Paso Robles resident was robbed by an unknown male suspect when, during a struggle, a firearm was discharged.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

PRPD says the victim later sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

As police continue their investigation, they are asking anyone with information to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.