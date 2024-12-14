Police plan to modify downtown bathroom after woman reports a man recording her in stall

Police say they plan to modify the bathroom at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles after a woman reported a man for directing his phone camera into her stall.

Last Friday, Elissa Murray posted on social media that she was enjoying the holiday lights at Downtown City Park when she went to use the restroom and saw someone recording her.

"A man in the stall next to me placed his phone on the barrier [with the] camera facing into my stall," Murray's post said.

Murray added that she immediately took a photo of the phone and called Paso Robles Police Department to report the incident.

She said she waited away from the bathroom to note the suspect's description.

Paso PD confirmed the report, saying she described the suspect as a "man dressed in all black" of unknown age and ethnicity.

Police Commander Ricky Lehr said,"We are working with the city to construct something to prevent this from happening again."

In response to the news, families at the park shared their concerns.

One parent said, "There’s so many kids here and big families that come here. So the last thing we want is for our kids or teenagers to not even notice something like that.”

Diann Hartman who is a grandmother says while she’s felt safe using the restrooms before, she’ll be wary moving forward.

"I will be more aware. They’re young enough now to where they have to be with an adult and that’s how we choose to take them to the restrooms," said Hartman.

When asked how she feels about a potential barrier to prevent an incident like this, she responded favorably.

“Anything to make it safer for somebody or for a child,” Hartman said.

